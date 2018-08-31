Varna: Positive Test Result for African Swine Fever in Tutrakantsi

Varna. The result of the tested samples for African swine fever in the Provadia village of Tutrakantsi is positive, Focus Radio has reported from a press conference in the Varna regional administration. This is the first outbreak of African swine fever in Bulgaria. The police presence in the village was increased in connection with the ban on the movement and transport of pigs after a report of a potential outbreak of the disease, now confirmed. The samples were taken from a local backyard by the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency. Governor Stoyan Pasev is calling an emergency meeting of the regional crisis management council.
African swine fever is a dangerous disease in domestic and wild boars because of high mortality and the lack of treatment and vaccine. Once registered in a country, the disease has a significant negative impact on national, regional and international trade, pig farmers and hunting. Moreover, its eradication is extremely difficult and could take years as far as wild boars are concerned.

