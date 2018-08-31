Two Injured in Amsterdam Station Stabbing, Attacker Shot
AFP - Two people were injured during a stabbing incident at Amsterdam’s busy Central Station on Friday morning before the alleged attacker was shot and wounded, Dutch police said.
