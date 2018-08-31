Ludogorets will be with Bayer Leverkusen, Zurich and AEK Larnaca in the Group Stage of Europa League

Bulgaria: Ludogorets will be with Bayer Leverkusen, Zurich and AEK Larnaca in the Group Stage of Europa League

Ludogorets will play against Bayer (Leverkusen), Zurich and AEK (Larnaca) in the Europa League groups, taking the draw on Friday.

The group can be considered acceptable as the German team is the main favorite.
 
Zurich is the winner of the Swiss Cup and is therefore entering directly into the LE teams. AEK Larnaca is also the winner of the Cyprus Cup. To reach the group stage they won against the Irish Dundalk (0:0 and 4:0), Sturm Graz (2:0 and 5:0) and FC Trencin (1:1 and 3:0).
 
The games in the group will be played on September 20, October 4, October 25, November 8, November 29, and December 13.

