8 Bulgarians to Court for Raping a 13-year-old Girl in Germany

In a German court starts a trial about a 13-year-old girl raped by 8 teenages in a wooded area of ​​the southwestern town of Felberter, DPA reported.

The eight boys aged 14 to 17 are accused of seeing the girl when it came from a swimming pool, dragged her into the woods, and and raped her until a woman randomly passing through the forest intervened.

Eight boys are of Bulgarian origin, but only six of them will appear today at the Wuppertal Regional Court. After the crime, the other two escaped to Bulgaria with their families, but they were arrested there and will be trialed separately.

According to the prosecutors against the boys, there is convincing evidence, including a video of the act shot with a smart phone, DNA samples taken by the victim, and the testimonials of the woman who stopped the crime and saved the girl.