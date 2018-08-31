Breaking News: Three Bulgarian Ministers Resigned Because of the Tragic Bus Crash near Svoge

The Minister of Transport Ivaylo Moskovski, the Minister of Regional Development Nikolay Nankov and the Interior Minister Valentin Radev have deposited their resignations. Nikolay Nankov said at a briefing in the Council of Ministers. In the words of Interior Minister Radev, they will thus bear the political responsibility for the tragic incident near Svoge.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov demanded the resignations of Ministers Moskovski, Nankov and Radev because of the tragedy near Svoge on Saturday.

The bus was overturned in a gorge near Svoge on August 25th. The victims of the road accident are 17 people and 12 injured remain in treatment in metropolitan hospitals. Investigation of the tragedy was undertaken by the National Investigation Service. The Prosecutor's Office has attracted Grigor Grigorov, the bus driver, for causing death and injuries to passengers due to negligence. The prosecution has asked him to be under house arrest, and the court has complied with the prosecution service. In addition to the driver's actions, the investigation is conducted in two further directions - the carrier company and the state of the road. Today, on the site where the incident took place, investigative actions were taken, samples were taken from the pavement.

Yesterday, the National Investigation Service did interrogations in connection with the tragedy. Nikolay Nankov, the head of the APE Svetoslav Glosov, as well as his predecessors Lazar Lazarov and Doncho Atanassov, were called for interrogations as witnesses. Officials at the travel agency were also questioned.

Up until now, Prof. Nikolay Petrov, who headed the health ministry from May to October last year, left the office of Borisov 3. Several months ago, Minister Temenujka Petkova also resigned due to the CEZ deal and her acquaintance with Gina Varbakova, owner of the company-buyer. But then Petkova remained in office. Borisov then demanded the resignation of Minister of Labor and Social Policy, Biser Petkov. He handed it over, but the mothers of disabled children defended him and Petkov remained in the ministry post.