Military Helicopter Crash Kills 18 in Ethiopia
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - A military helicopter crashed in Ethiopia’s Oromiya region on Thursday and all 18 people aboard, including 15 soldiers, were killed, the state-affiliated news agency Fana said.
The other three dead were civilians, Fana said. There was no immediate word on exactly where the helicopter came down and whether there were any casualties or damage on the ground.
Addisu Arega, a Oromiya regional cabinet minister, confirmed the Fana report and tweeted: “All passengers on board died. The cause is under investigation. Our condolences to the families.”
The helicopter was flying from the eastern Ethiopian town of Dire Dawa and headed to Bishoftu around 60 kilometers south of the capital Addis Ababa, Addisu said.
