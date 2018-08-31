Military Helicopter Crash Kills 18 in Ethiopia

Society » INCIDENTS | August 31, 2018, Friday // 11:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Military Helicopter Crash Kills 18 in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - A military helicopter crashed in Ethiopia’s Oromiya region on Thursday and all 18 people aboard, including 15 soldiers, were killed, the state-affiliated news agency Fana said.

The other three dead were civilians, Fana said. There was no immediate word on exactly where the helicopter came down and whether there were any casualties or damage on the ground.

Addisu Arega, a Oromiya regional cabinet minister, confirmed the Fana report and tweeted: “All passengers on board died. The cause is under investigation. Our condolences to the families.”

The helicopter was flying from the eastern Ethiopian town of Dire Dawa and headed to Bishoftu around 60 kilometers south of the capital Addis Ababa, Addisu said.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria