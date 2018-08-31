Excellent Weather Conditions for Mountain Tourism in Bulgaria

Sofia. There are excellent conditions for mountain tourism, the weather is quiet, clear and calm, the Mountain Rescue Service to the Bulgarian Red Cross told Focus News Agency. There is light to moderate wind on top of the mountains. Morning temperatures range from below 10°C on the highest summits to 14-15°C at the huts. In Southwestern Bulgaria, there is likelihood of thunder and rain in the afternoon. Tourists are advised to pay attention to potential changes during the day.

More information is available on MRS’ website, or on 02/ 9632000 and 088 1470.