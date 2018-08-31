Today in Bulgaria will be Mostly Sunny with Highs of 29-34°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 31, 2018, Friday // 10:16| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Today in Bulgaria will be Mostly Sunny with Highs of 29-34°C

Sofia. Today it will be mostly sunny with some more clouds in the afternoon, mainly over the mountainous regions of Western Bulgaria, and in some places there it will rain with thunder. Light to moderate wind, mostly from east. Maximum temperatures between 29°C and 34°C, in Sofia about 29°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Hristo Hristov told Focus News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria