Today in Bulgaria will be Mostly Sunny with Highs of 29-34°C
Sofia. Today it will be mostly sunny with some more clouds in the afternoon, mainly over the mountainous regions of Western Bulgaria, and in some places there it will rain with thunder. Light to moderate wind, mostly from east. Maximum temperatures between 29°C and 34°C, in Sofia about 29°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Hristo Hristov told Focus News Agency.
