Selena Gomez Is on a Sneaky Summer Trip to Greece and Bulgaria

Selena Gomez's great, Justin Bieber-free summer has included multiple yacht outings, Disneyland trips, and a vacation to Italy. It's winding down now with one last trip abroad to Greece and Bulgaria. Gomez herself has not posted about her time there, keeping it private. But fans believe she was over in Greece volunteering with A21, a non-profit organization that works to prevent human trafficking. The singer was spotted in Greece on Tuesday and Bulgaria Wednesday.

