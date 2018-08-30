Celtic Legend Stiliyan Petrov Reveals Two Clubs he Rejected for the Scottish Giants

The Bulgarian will play for the Hoops again in a charity match next Saturday.

He will captain a Celtic XI against a team put together by rival skipper James Milner in the hotly anticipated "Match for Cancer" at Celtic Park.

Petrov was diagnosed with acute leukaemia in 2012 but has since successfully recovered and is taking to the pitch again.

He signed for the Glaswegian side in 1999, making over 200 appearances for the club before moving to Aston Villa in 2006.

But the Bulgarian has told the club’s official social media channel where he could have signed before moving to Scotland.

Speaking to the club’s show “Icons”, Petrov said: “When I had the first opportunity [to move to Celtic], at that time I had Hertha Berlin and Monaco to go to.

“As soon as I heard from Celtic, I didn’t even think about it. I just went straight away.

“Some people say it was a bad move because I was young and inexperienced, with not a word of English. I was coming to a completely different culture.

“But for me it was about getting out of Bulgaria, trying to improve myself and trying to become what I’ve always dreamed about – a good football.

