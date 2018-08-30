Indie Pop Diva DENA Returns to Bulgara to Shoot the Dreamy "HMU" (Video)

D E N A is the music project of Bulgarian-born, Berlin-based songwriter and vocalist, Denitza Todorova.

Born and raised in Bulgaria, she moved to Berlin in 2005, where she focused on writing music, singing and programming beats.

"Earlier this summer I went to Bulgaria, where I’m originally from. I was really amazed by the visual and architectural atmosphere in Sofia, the country's capital, and spent a week there visiting friends. The city is so edgy and full with contrast," she says. "We decided to capture some of the surroundings and combine them with ‘HMU,’ a song I wrote and produced for my new album, back in Berlin. It’s a song about telepathy and telephones, which are some of the central topics on my upcoming record If It’s Written.”

Seen originally on TheFader