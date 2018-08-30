Rose Producers in Bulgaria Received nearly BGN 2 Million of State Aid
The rose growers received nearly BGN 2 million (BGN 1 921 520) under the "de minimis" state aid scheme, the State Fund for Agriculture announced on Tuesday.
Subsidies have been transferred to 852 farmers. Assistance is provided on an area to cover part of the cost of cultivating the oil-bearing rose.
The aid rate of BGN 515 per hectare has been set by the Ministry of Agriculture after the submission of all applications for participation under the scheme. One rose grower could take a maximum of € 15,000 ($ 29,337.45) for a period of three consecutive tax years, reminded the agency.
Aid came after protests by rose-growers for oil-buying issues and oil prices.
