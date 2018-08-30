16-year-old is Accused of Drowning Another Child in the Danube

A 16-year-old boy is arrested and accused of drowning another child in the Danube River near the town of Svishtov, bTV reported.

In the course of the investigation, it was found that on 21 August the accused deliberately killed A.F., whose body was found in the waters of the river. According to the Prosecutor's Office, he knows what he has done and has had the opportunity to control his actions.

The 16-year-old boy was apprehended as an accused on August 28th. By decree of the Regional Prosecutor's Office - Veliko Turnovo was detained for 72 hours.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, a well-grounded assumption of the offense can be made, punishable by imprisonment of up to five years.

