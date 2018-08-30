300 Endangered Turtles Found Dead on Mexico Beach
AFP - More than 300 sea turtles from an endangered species were found dead on a beach in southern Mexico, trapped in a banned type of fishing net, environmental authorities said.
In Mexico's second mass turtle death in as many weeks, the Pacific Ridley turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea) were found floating just off the beach of Puerto Escondido in the state of Oaxaca, their shells forming a bleak mini-island.
"They had drowned at sea about eight days earlier, trapped in banned 120-meter fishing nets and six-inch nylon fishing line," said Mexico's prosecution unit for environmental crimes.
On August 17, authorities said they had found 122 sea turtles dead on a beach in the neighboring state of Chiapas, mostly from the same species.
In that case, some of the turtles had wounds to the head or shell.
Mexico banned the capture of sea turtles in 1990, but there is still a lucrative black market for their eggs.
- » Air Pollution can Damage our Intelligence, Study Finds
- » Sunny Today with Maximum Temperatures between 28°C and 33°C
- » What will be the Weather in Bulgaria until the End of the Summer and Early Autumn?
- » Flooding Kills 36 in Niger: UN
- » Bees Get Hooked on Harmful Pesticide
- » Sunny Weather Today in Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures mostly between 27°C and 32°C