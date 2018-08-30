Fees for Money Transfers in Euro to and from Bulgaria will Decrease Drastically

Sofia. Fees for money transfers in euro to and from Bulgaria will decrease drastically, Bulgarian MEP Eva Maydell (GERB/EPP), who presented a report on the matter to the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, told Focus Radio. She further said that Bulgaria has the highest charges in the EU with a fee of between BGN 30 and 60 for a transfer of as little as EUR 10. “All major political parties – Socialists, Liberals and Conservatives – supported the report. […] Our main goal is to drastically reduce these fees for money transfers from and to non-euro area member states, including Bulgaria. We are working on this, we have set very tight deadlines. The new regulation is expected to enter into force in early 2019,” Maydell commented. She also said that according to studies the new regulation will result in nearly EUR 1 billion in savings per year for European citizens. 

