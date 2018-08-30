Sunny Today with Maximum Temperatures between 28°C and 33°C

Sofia. Today the weather will be sunny. In Eastern Bulgaria, there will be light to moderate northeastern wind. Maximum temperatures between 28°C and 33°C, in Sofia about 28°C, Martin Slavchev, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency. The atmospheric pressure will remain nearly unchanged during the day, a little higher than the average for August.

