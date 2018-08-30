Sunny Today with Maximum Temperatures between 28°C and 33°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 30, 2018, Thursday // 11:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. Today the weather will be sunny. In Eastern Bulgaria, there will be light to moderate northeastern wind. Maximum temperatures between 28°C and 33°C, in Sofia about 28°C, Martin Slavchev, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency. The atmospheric pressure will remain nearly unchanged during the day, a little higher than the average for August.
- » 300 Endangered Turtles Found Dead on Mexico Beach
- » Air Pollution can Damage our Intelligence, Study Finds
- » What will be the Weather in Bulgaria until the End of the Summer and Early Autumn?
- » Flooding Kills 36 in Niger: UN
- » Bees Get Hooked on Harmful Pesticide
- » Sunny Weather Today in Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures mostly between 27°C and 32°C
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)