Bulgaria: Sofia Mayor on the Future of Lift Facilities on Vitosha

Sofia. If the owners of lift facilities on Vitosha do not restore them, the municipality will have the right to take care of the matter, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said during a press conference, Focus News Agency reports. After the chief architect and the construction control unit inspect the state of the idle lift facilities, the owners will receive instructions to either restore the facilities or destroy them at their own expense. “If they do not restore them, the municipality will have the right to take care of what will no longer be their property,” Fandakova said.
Sofia City Council Chair Elen Gerdzhikov argued for a change to the management plan for Vitosha, which would allow for the reconstruction of the existing lift facilities, he said.

