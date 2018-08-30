BGN 60,000 for Further Archaeological Research at Heraclea Sintica
Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | August 30, 2018, Thursday // 10:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. The government has approved an additional BGN 60,000 for archaeological research at Heraclea Sintica in Rupite, Petrich. The government press office said the allocation was in response to the urgent need to continue field research there. In the long term, local research aims to explore and uncover as much as possible of the central square and surrounding buildings as well as the theatre of the ancient city.
Focus News Agency
- » Veliko Tarnovo: Archaeologists Find Early Iron Age Burial Site and Two Medieval Tombs from 13th Century
- » A Treasure from the 14th Century was Discovered by Archeologists at the Kaliakra Fortress
- » Ancient Roman Statue Found in Heraclea Sintica, Bulgaria (Video)
- » Remnants of Ancient Fortress Found Underwater off Bulgaria’s Coast
- » Veliko Tarnovo Museum of History: Treasure Hunters do not Realise they are Destroying Invaluable Cultural Layers
- » Bulgaria to Host Second International Congress on World Civilisations and Historic Routes
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)