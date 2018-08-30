BGN 60,000 for Further Archaeological Research at Heraclea Sintica

Sofia. The government has approved an additional BGN 60,000 for archaeological research at Heraclea Sintica in Rupite, Petrich. The government press office said the allocation was in response to the urgent need to continue field research there. In the long term, local research aims to explore and uncover as much as possible of the central square and surrounding buildings as well as the theatre of the ancient city.

