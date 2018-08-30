NSI: In August, Business Climate Indicator in Bulgaria Falls 2.9% MoM

Sofia. In August 2018, the business conjuncture in the country was assessed as unfavourable, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said. The total business climate indicator decreased by 2.9 percentage points month-on-month, with a decrease in all observed sectors – industry, construction, retail trade and services.

In industry, the indicator fell by 1.9 percentage points due to worse expectations among entrepreneurs about the companies’ business situation in the next 6 months. The survey registered better secured production with orders, but without improved expectations for production activity in the next 3 months.

In construction, the business climate indicator went down by 3.8 percentage points amid more reserved entrepreneur assessments and expectations about the business situation of the enterprises. Their opinion about the current construction activity improved compared to the previous month, and they expect the activity to remain at the same level in the next 3 months. The survey registered a stronger negative impact of the factors labour shortage and sector competition.

In retail trade, a drop of 4.0 pp was registered as retailers’ assessments and expectations about the business situation of the enterprises shifted from ‘better’ towards preserving ‘the same’. Their opinions about sales volumes over the last 3 months and expectations for the next 3 months were more unfavourable.

In the services sector, the indicator decreased by 2.8 percentage points due to more unfavourable expectations about the business situation of the enterprises in the next 6 months. However, the managers are more optimistic about the current and expected services demand.

