Sofia: Central Repository for System and Registry Data will be Launched by November 15

Sofia. The government has approved a plan to protect and store data from the critical systems and registers in Bulgaria by creating a backup repository, the government press office said.
The plan envisages expanding the capacity and functionality of the existing repository in the e-government data centre. It will store backup copies in line with a procedure approved by each administration. By September 10, they should all prepare and send detailed procedures for creating backup copies and restoring data to the State e-Government Agency and should together analyse potential risks related to the Integrated Electronic Communication Network, to be used for the transfer of backups to and from the repository.

By November 15, the necessary capacity for the repository will be secured. The responsibility for the integrity and security, including cryptographic, of the copies lies with each administration.

