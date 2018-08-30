Varna: Prison Inspector Detained over Corruption
Varna. An inspector from the Varna prison was detained on August 27 over corruption. There is evidence that he financially benefited from inmates’ payments in relation to their legal status, the Appellate Prosecutor’s Office - Varna said. Yesterday the inspector and an accomplice were charged with bribery. The investigation has been assigned to investigators from the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Varna.
