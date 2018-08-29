Is there a Political Influence to Stop the Spread of Information of the Car Accident with the Bulgarian President's Father?

Some days ago, it became clear that President Rumen Radev's father, Georgi Radev, was involved in a mild accident on August 17th. Radev's car hit an invalid tricycle on a crossroad in Harmanli.

The crash is not reflected in the newsletter of the Ministry of the Interior, and the person with a disability has received the act.

A record of security cameras on which the incident was shot was released on YouTube:

A witness of the crash becomes the local leader of BSP in Harmanli Mihail Liskov.

He denies having influenced the investigation.

"Who am I to have influence on the police? I just stopped from a purely human point of view, I saw Bai Georgi and Aunt Stanka, I was interested in their condition. I, too, can ask why somebody reproaches me for some political pressure. This record, how did it got into the hands of the media - 9 days after the incident. This video surveillance in Harmanli... what is is used for - to prevent crimes or political pressure? ", comments Liskov.

Yesterday, in an interview with bTV, Interior Minister Valentin Radev criticized the work of Harmanli road policemen who worked on the crash with the president's father.

"Things are replaced, illiterate or incompetent. I will see the results of the investigation, "said Valentin Radev.

The case is checked by two directorates of the Ministry of Interior and a prosecutor's office.