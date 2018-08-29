What will be the Weather in Bulgaria until the End of the Summer and Early Autumn?

The highest temperatures in September in Bulgaria will be between 28 and 33 degrees, and the lowest - between 3 and 8 degrees, announced Krassimir Stoev, a meteorologist at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.



According to him, in September the average monthly temperatures are expected to be around the norm, which for the plains is between 18 and 21 degrees, for the high fields - between 15 and 17 degrees, and for the mountains - between 3 and 8 degrees.

The monthly rainfall will be around and above the norm, which for the plains is between 30 and 50 liters per square meter, and for the mountainous and pristine areas - from 50 to 80 liters per square meter.

The month will start with mostly sunny weather and with maximum temperatures between 28 and 33 degrees. A change will occur on September 4 and in the second half of the ten-day period the weather will be variable. There will also be some rainfall accompanied by thunder. Temperatures will gradually decrease and will be close to the usual for the period.

Most days and the second ten days are expected to vary, with temperatures around the norm. There will be rainfalls around 11, 15 and 18 September. In the last days of the ten-day period, the temperatures will drop, and at the end of the period on the high fields the first frosts are expected.

In the third ten days of the month temperatures will be close and lower than usual. Probability of passing through atmospheric disturbances and precipitation is about 22, 25 September and the end of the month.

The weather report shows that in September the intensity of atmospheric circulation across Europe is diminishing due to the reduction of heat differences between the ocean and the land. This is the reason for the increase of climate drought in our country. Although rarely in some years rainfall exceeded the monthly norms several times. Usually cloudy days are from 2 to 6, and those with rainfall - about 4. Extremely high temperatures are measured - about 40 degrees, but in the second half of the month there are frost conditions in the high fields.

The astronomical report shows that in the beginning of September the sun in Sofia rises in 6 hours and 51 minutes and sets at 20 hours and 01 minutes. The duration of the day is 13 hours and 10 minutes. At the end of the month the sun rises in 7 hours and 22 minutes, and sets at 19 hours and 10 minutes. The duration of the day is 11 hours and 48 minutes.

The moon phases in September are: September 3 - last quarter, 9 - new moon, 17 - first quarter, and 25 September - full moon.

On 23 September at 4 o'clock and 54 minutes is the autumnal equinox and the astronomical autumn starts, informs Krassimir Stoev.