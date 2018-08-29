NIMH is Leaving the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

August 29, 2018
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) will be taken out of the structure of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. This was announced by Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev after the meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov with representatives of the protesters of the Institute and the President of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.
 
The issue will be discussed at a general meeting of the Academy on September 10th.

Even if the General Assembly does not vote for the separation of NIMH, it will be done by the government with legislative changes.
 
Researchers at the institute will be able to decide on their own where to work - whether to remain in the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences or to go to NIMH after being separated as an independent institution.

