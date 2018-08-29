British PM Theresa May's Super Awkward Dance Has Turned her Into Internet's Latest Meme (Video)
World | August 29, 2018, Wednesday // 12:38| Views: | Comments: 0
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Okay, British Prime Minister Theresa May just cannot dance.
Okay, British Prime Minister Theresa May just cannot dance.
When the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in South Africa tweeted a video clip of the British PM dancing, it obviously overshadowed her trip to South Africa that aims to deepen trade and economic ties.
During her tour, the UK leader visited the ID Mkhize High School in Cape Town where she was greeted by enthusiastic schoolchildren and later jammed with them in a dance session.
- » More than 80% EU Citizens Feel Time's up for Changing Clocks
- » Statue of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Removed after 'Confusing' German City Residents (Video)
- » Scientists Observe Decay of Higgs Boson Particle into Two Bottom Quarks
- » Western Balkan Countries Discuss Regional Economic Zone Implementation
- » Leading Journalists Join Call for EU Copyright Reform
- » Merkel Condemns Xenophobic Riots after Killing of German Man (Video)
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)