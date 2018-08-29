British PM Theresa May's Super Awkward Dance Has Turned her Into Internet's Latest Meme (Video)

Okay, British Prime Minister Theresa May just cannot dance.

When the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in South Africa tweeted a video clip of the British PM dancing, it obviously overshadowed her trip to South Africa that aims to deepen trade and economic ties.

During her tour, the UK leader visited the ID Mkhize High School in Cape Town where she was greeted by enthusiastic schoolchildren and later jammed with them in a dance session.
 
 
 
