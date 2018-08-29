Statue of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Removed after 'Confusing' German City Residents (Video)

World | August 29, 2018, Wednesday // 12:35| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Statue of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Removed after 'Confusing' German City Residents (Video)

DW - The confusing golden effigy of the Turkish president has been removed by the fire brigade in the western German city of Wiesbaden. It was put up without the knowledge of city officials, and was not generally welcomed.

The 4-meter (13-foot) statue of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had been erected in Wiesbaden on Monday much to the surprise and confusion of the residents of the southwestern German city. 

The larger-than-life effigy installed in the city's Platz der Deutschen Einheit (German Unity Square) depicts Erdogan with a raised right arm, a pose reminiscent of the famous statue of the late former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, which American forces tore down in 2003 during the Iraq invasion.

The statue was quickly covered in expletive-laden graffiti.

Local authorities said that as its security could no longer be guaranteed, the statue would be taken down. It was removed by the fire brigade late on Tuesday night.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria