Statue of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Removed after 'Confusing' German City Residents (Video)
World | August 29, 2018, Wednesday // 12:35| Views: | Comments: 0
DW - The confusing golden effigy of the Turkish president has been removed by the fire brigade in the western German city of Wiesbaden. It was put up without the knowledge of city officials, and was not generally welcomed.
