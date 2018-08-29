Bulgaria Will Pay About EUR 5 Million for Repair of Russian Т-72 Tanks

SOFIA, Bulgaria (BulgarianMilitary.com), 28 August 2018, Author: Boyko Nikolov, Photo credit: U.S. Army Photo

13 Т-72 tanks and 60 sights for them will be repaired in the next five years, and the repair will cost about EUR 5 million, decided the Ministry of Defence, learned BulgarianMilitary.com, quoting Dnevnik.

The Bulgarian country will use a different approach during the conclusion of the deal, i.e. a public procurement with a negotiation procedure. This means that the Ministry of Defence will choose which participant to execute the repair after submission of applications without included prices.

