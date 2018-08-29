Bulgaria Will Pay About EUR 5 Million for Repair of Russian Т-72 Tanks
SOFIA, Bulgaria (BulgarianMilitary.com), 28 August 2018, Author: Boyko Nikolov, Photo credit: U.S. Army Photo
13 Т-72 tanks and 60 sights for them will be repaired in the next five years, and the repair will cost about EUR 5 million, decided the Ministry of Defence, learned BulgarianMilitary.com, quoting Dnevnik.
The Bulgarian country will use a different approach during the conclusion of the deal, i.e. a public procurement with a negotiation procedure. This means that the Ministry of Defence will choose which participant to execute the repair after submission of applications without included prices.
Read more here
- » Russia to Hold Biggest Military Drills Since Cold War
- » Bulgaria Invites Russia, Belarus to Overhaul Su-25s
- » Russia Calls UK's Black Sea Air Force Interceptions Dangerous
- » Bulgaria Shortlists Russian UAC, Belarusian ARP to Overhaul Su-25 Fleet
- » Russians 'Testing' British RAF Response as Interceptions over Black Sea Increase
- » Bulgarian Military Ministry Delegation is Leaving for the United States