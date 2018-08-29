Veliko Tarnovo: Archaeologists Find Early Iron Age Burial Site and Two Medieval Tombs from 13th Century

Veliko Tarnovo. A burial site with the body in foetal position from the Early Iron Age and two medieval graves from the 13th century have been found during archaeological excavations at the Rahovets fortress, team leader Ilian Petrakiev said, quoted by Focus Radio. For a second year in a row, the team came across graves from that period. “Interestingly, the graves found this year are located outside the fortress wall, proving that the wall was not a defence fortification. We will try to do DNA analysis as we did the previous season with the first uncovered skeleton,” Petrakiev explained.

In the first year of excavations, the team found layers from the Early Iron Age, from 1,200 to 600 BC. For the first time, the archaeologists have come across a home of that period. “The great surprise was a burial site with the body in foetal position, a child’s skeleton, next to the fortress on the outside. We hope to make AMS dating for that individual to compare with the archaeological data for ceramics of early iron and a furnace dated between 1,360 and 1,120 BC. Our idea is to comprehensively analyse that layer from the Early Iron Age,” Petrakiev added.

Focus News Agency