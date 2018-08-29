Sunny Weather Today in Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures mostly between 27°C and 32°C

Sofia. It will be mostly sunny today, with light north-northeast wind, increasing to moderate in Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will rise slightly and will be mostly between 27°C and 32°C, in Sofia - about 27°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Georgi Tsekov told Focus News Agency. The pressure will rise and will be slightly higher than the average for August.

The mountains will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon some places in Western and Central Bulgaria will see clouds and brief showers. There will be moderate to strong northeast wind. Maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be about 21°C, and at 2,000 m - about 15°C.