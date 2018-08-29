Vintage Steam Train with Royal Carriage for the Bulgarian Independence Day, Tickets Sold from 29 August

Veliko Tarnovo. On September 23 (Sunday), a vintage steam train with a carriage from the former royal train Crown Express will travel from Gorna Oryahovitsa thourgh Veliko Tarnovo to Tryavna and back, said the state railway company (BDZ). The event is jointly organised by BDZ and Veliko Tarnovo Municipality on the occasion of the Independence Day of Bulgaria. A special attraction for the travellers will be the vintage carriages, including the personal saloon coach of Tsar Boris III, pulled by a steam locomotive.

The train will leave Gorna Oryahovitsa Station at 11:50 am and arrive at Trapezitsa Station at 12:07, where it will stand for about an hour. During this time, passengers and visitors will enjoy a historic reenactment of the reading of the Manifesto of Independence and the proclamation of Knyaz Ferdinand as Bulgarian king. After that the train will continue its journey to Tryavna and Gorna Oryahovitsa.

The return ticket costs BGN 29.00 and includes a reserved seat. Children under 7 years of age travel free with no seat.

Steam locomotive № 16.27 was built in 1948 by Wiener Lokomotivfabrik Floridsdorf, Austria. Its maximum design speed is 80 km/h. It was restored to its original “German/Austrian” (DR/ÖBB) appearance in terms of colours, fitted with a snow plough, smoke deflectors (wings) and other elements. In addition to 16.27, the only other working engine of its type in Europe is located in Luxembourg.

The first-class saloon coach No. 050-1 was built in 1938 by Linke HofmannWerke-Breslau, Germany, and was the personal coach for the trips of Tsar Boris III. It has a staff cabin with 1 bed, 4 cabins with 2 beds, 2 cabins with two one-bed bedrooms and a shared bathroom, a lounge with 11 seats (for meetings, meals) and a storage room. The coach has preserved its luxury interior with its original special panelling and fabrics.