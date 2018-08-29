Dozens of Meteorologists from the Country Gather in Protest in front of BAS

Sofia. Dozens of meteorologists from across the country have gathered in a protest in front of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS), Focus News Agency reports. They want the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) to be separated from the academy and the government to make a definite decision about NIMH’s future.
“Our decision is firm – we do not want to be part of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences any more. More than two weeks of “negotiation”, solely on BAS’s proposal, has convinced us,” NIMH said in a press release.
The protesters will move to the government’s building, where a government meeting is taking place. There is enhanced police presence in the area. So far street traffic in the area of BAS remains normal

