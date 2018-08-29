The Fast Train from Burgas to Sofia was 5 Hours Late due to an Accident
The fast train from Burgas to Sofia was delayed by 5 hours, arriving at Sofia Central Station at 3 am this morning. The long delay was due to yesterday's incident, in which two trains hit a car at the crossing by the village of Mihailovo, the BNR reported.
In the accident the driver of the car died, he tried to cross while there was a signal for no crossing and lowered barriers.
The railway line Plovdiv - Stara Zagora remained closed for nearly five hours because of the crash. The incident took place shortly after 5 pm
More than 200 passengers were waiting for investigators to do their job, as BDZ did not provide them with alternative transport, the BNR said.
