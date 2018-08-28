Black Sea Sunseed Production Expected to Set a Record

Olena Hesova – grain and oilseed markets analyst at "UkrAgroConsult " The summer of 2018 in the Black Sea countries turned out to be more favorable for growth of spring crops than winter crops. Despite minor temperature deviations over the last month, the countries will get a heavier sunseed crop compared to last year. In Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova, this was contributed to by high precipitation rates throughout the summer. In Ukraine and Russia, the production increase stemmed not only from adequate amounts of rain for good yield formation, but also from further expansion of sunflower plantings. Farmers in Bulgaria and Romania started large-scale harvesting of sunseed last week. In Moldova, it will begin next week. The first fields have been harvested in Ukraine and Russia, too, reports UkrAgroConsult. According to UkrAgroConsult’s estimates, the started harvest in the Black Sea region will bring in a total 5% more than last year. Since the region’s share in world sunseed output exceeds 60%, the size of the Black Sea sunseed crop leads to adjustments in the global supply and demand balance of oilseeds.

