NSI: Bulgarian Trips Abroad up 9.3% in July 2018

Sofia. In July 2018, Bulgarians made 727,500 trips abroad, 9.3% more than in the same month last year, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said. An increase was registered in the trips to Greece, Turkey, Macedonia, Austria, Serbia, Romania and Italy.

Compared with July 2017, an increase was registered in all monitored types of trips: work trips rose by 23.9%, followed by holiday and recreation trips and those with other purposes, with an increase by 6.9% and 5.5%, respectively. The trips with other purposes (guest visits, education, cultural and sport events) represented 40.5% of all trips abroad, followed by holiday and recreation, with 39.9%, and work trips, with 19.6%.

Focus News Agency