People in Svoge will Protest on Wednesday over Poor Road
Society | August 28, 2018, Tuesday // 16:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Svoge. The residents of Svoge municipality are planning to protest at 5 pm on Wednesday. They demand the repair of the asphalt pavement in the road section where a bus overturned on August 25, killing 17 and injuring 21. This was announced to Focus News Agency by the municipal administration. The people will gather for a peaceful demonstration at the site of the heavy crash. The request for the protest will most likely be approved by the authorities.
