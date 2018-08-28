NSI: 6.5% more Arrivals to Bulgaria of Visitors from Abroad in July 2017

Sofia. In July 2018, the number of arrivals to Bulgaria of visitors from abroad was 2152.8 thousand or 6.5% more in comparison with July 2017, according to the National Statistical Institute. An increase was registered in the trips with all monitored purposes: business and professional – by 16.7%, holidays, leisure and recreation – by 3.1%.
The share of visits of ЕU citizens was 61.3% of the total number or 4.9% more in comparison with the same month of the previous year. The visits from the United Kingdom increased by 30.4%, from the Czech Republic – by 26.6%, Belgium – by 25.4%, Romania – by 9.6%, Austria – by 7.6%, Poland – by 4.5%, Germany – by 2.5%. Visits of citizens from “Other European countries” grew by 9.0%, with the largest increase of arrivals from Ukraine – by 25.9%.
In July 2018, visits for holiday and recreation purposes predominated – 57.2%, followed by visits for other purposes – 35.4%, and business and professional purposes – 7.4%. 
The most visitors in July 2018 were from: Romania - 296.2 thousand, Germany - 234.4 thousand, Turkey - 211.0 thousand, Greece - 139.2 thousand, Russian Federation - 137.1 thousand, Poland - 120.0 thousand, Ukraine - 104.8 thousand, the United Kingdom - 72.4 thousand, Serbia - 72.0 thousand, the Czech Republic - 70.3 thousand.

