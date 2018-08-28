Mild Earthquake in Blagoevgrad
Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 28, 2018, Tuesday // 14:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A mild earthquake was registered in the area of Pirin National Park in Blagoevgrad. Said the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography (NIGGG) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.
A mild earthquake was registered in the area of Pirin National Park in Blagoevgrad. Said the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography (NIGGG) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.
The earthquake was reported shortly after 18:00 and has a magnitude 2.0 on the Richter scale.
Its depth is 10 km.
- » Earthquake 6.4 Magnitude Strikes Off Indonesia's West Timor
- » In the Coming Days we will Enjoy Sunny and Warm Weather in Bulgaria
- » Cloudy Weather in Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures between 26°C and 31°C
- » Code Yellow Warning Issued for 13 Regions Across Bulgaria
- » Two Dead, 255 Injured in Iran Earthquake
- » Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, Isolated Showers in the Afternoon only in the Mountains
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)