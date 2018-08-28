Mild Earthquake in Blagoevgrad

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 28, 2018, Tuesday // 14:05| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Mild Earthquake in Blagoevgrad

A mild earthquake was registered in the area of Pirin National Park in Blagoevgrad. Said the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography (NIGGG) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.
 
The earthquake was reported shortly after 18:00 and has a magnitude 2.0 on the Richter scale.
 
Its depth is 10 km.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria