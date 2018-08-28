Earthquake 6.4 Magnitude Strikes Off Indonesia's West Timor

According to the US Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 hit the eastern Indonesian province.

At the moment there are no reports of damage or casualties from the earthquake. The earthquake hit at a depth of 10 km about 100 km southeast of Kupang, capital of the province of East Nusa Tenggara.

On Sunday, Indonesia's Lombok island was hit by a 6.9-magnitude earthquake. The quake's epicenter was located at the depth of 10 kilometers.

Earlier in August, the island was hit by a 7.0-magnitude quake, reportedly claiming the lives of 436 people.

In 2004 a tsunami caused by a magnitude 9.3 earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in western Indonesia killed 220,000.

