A Truck Hovered Above the Vladaya River in the Center of Sofia (Video)
A truck hovered above the Vladaya river in the center of Sofia. The incident occurred when the vehicle entered the circular junction of the Lion Bridge. The heavy truck got out of the way, swept the mantelle and hung over the river.
The traffic incident signal was submitted around 10.15 hours.
There is no information about injured, and the driver has managed to get out of the truck. According to his explanations, he was distracted and lost control of the vehicle. The alcohol sample is negative.
The truck has already been pulled, and the movement in the area is without problems.
- » Heavy Storm in Stara Zagora Region Knocks Down Four Power Lines
- » 2-year-old Dies after Being Locked in Car in Sliven
- » AFP: 16 Dead in Bulgarian Bus Crash
- » Small Aircraft Crash Kills Pilot in Bulgaria
- » Russian Plane Engine Bursts into Flames with Hundreds of Passengers on Board
- » Preparations Underway to Remove Fuel Oil from Sunken Ship near Sozopol