A Truck Hovered Above the Vladaya River in the Center of Sofia (Video)

Bulgaria: A Truck Hovered Above the Vladaya River in the Center of Sofia (Video)

A truck hovered above the Vladaya river in the center of Sofia. The incident occurred when the vehicle entered the circular junction of the Lion Bridge. The heavy truck got out of the way, swept the mantelle and hung over the river.

The traffic incident signal was submitted around 10.15 hours.

There is no information about injured, and the driver has managed to get out of the truck. According to his explanations, he was distracted and lost control of the vehicle. The alcohol sample is negative.

The truck has already been pulled, and the movement in the area is without problems.

 

 

