In the Coming Days we will Enjoy Sunny and Warm Weather in Bulgaria

After the worsening of the weather at the beginning of this week, summer will make us happy in the next few days with sunny and warm weather.



Today there will be a variable cloudy weather above the mountain areas. In particular places, mainly in the western half of the country will have rainfall, accompanied by thunder in the afternoon.

From Wednesday, however, we are expecting days of good weather, according to a medium-term forecast based on computer models and presented in Darik coffee. Tomorrow in fewer places it is possible it will rain, and the weather will warm up.

By the end of this week and the beginning of the next good summer weather will continue and we expect days with sunny hours and temperatures that in the afternoon will reach 28-33 degrees.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Monday, short periods of rain may occur, mainly in the mountain regions of Northwestern and Western Bulgaria.