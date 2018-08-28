Heavy Storm in Stara Zagora Region Knocks Down Four Power Lines
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Stara Zagora. A heavy thunderstorm has caused serious damage to four 110 kV power lines, said the Electricity System Operator (ESO). The high winds have knocked six poles down into the waters of the Rozov Kladenets dam leading to loss of the electric power produced by Brikel thermal power station. ESO crews from the network operating areas in Stara Zagora, Plovdiv and Haskovo have been working since the very first minutes after the incident to repair the damage and restore power as soon as possible.
Focus News Agency
- » A Truck Hovered Above the Vladaya River in the Center of Sofia (Video)
- » 2-year-old Dies after Being Locked in Car in Sliven
- » AFP: 16 Dead in Bulgarian Bus Crash
- » Small Aircraft Crash Kills Pilot in Bulgaria
- » Russian Plane Engine Bursts into Flames with Hundreds of Passengers on Board
- » Preparations Underway to Remove Fuel Oil from Sunken Ship near Sozopol
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)