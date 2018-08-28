Stan Wawrinka Hands Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Successive Defeat

Sports | August 28, 2018, Tuesday // 10:24| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Stan Wawrinka Hands Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Successive Defeat

AFP/New York

 Former champion Stan Wawrinka defeated Grigor Dimitrov for the second successive Grand Slam yesterday, knocking the eighth-seeded Bulgarian out in the US Open first round.

Wawrinka, the 2016 winner who missed last year’s tournament as he underwent two knee surgeries, swept to a 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium to repeat his opening round triumph over Dimitrov at Wimbledon.
“The last time I played on this great court, I won the title so it was great to be able to come back and play again,” said the 33-year-old Swiss.

“The level was really high, there were lots of emotions out there.
“It’s always tough to play your best in the first round.”

Wawrinka, the former world number three, now down at 101, shrugged off having to take a medical time-out early in the third set.
“It was very humid and I felt something. I am just coming back from injury so you never know how your body will react.”
Wawrinka will next face either Ugo Humbert of France or Colin Altamirano of the United States for a place in the last 32.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria