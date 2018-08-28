Veteran Keeper Petkov Becomes Oldest Player in the Top Flight of Bulgarian Football

SOFIA (Reuters) - Slavia Sofia goalkeeper Georgi Petkov became the oldest player to appear in the Bulgarian top flight on Sunday and the 42-year-old marked the occasion with a man-of-the-match performance in the goalless draw against champions Ludogorets.

“I don’t pay attention to these things,” said Petkov, who secured his place in the record books on Sunday at the age of 42 years, five months and 12 days.

He broke Cherno More Varna keeper Yordan Filipov’s record by a day. Filipov set the previous benchmark when he played in the league game against Lokomotiv Plovdiv in 1988, statisticians said.

“I’m trying to be focused and help the team. I think I can still help the team if I stay safe and sound,” Petkov, who won four Bulgarian league titles with Levski Sofia and helped Slavia win the Bulgarian Cup in May.

Petkov’s last appearance for Bulgaria was in 2009 but he has not given up hope of playing for the national team again.

“Gosho Petkov is available if the national team needs him,” he said.

In 2013 Prime Minister Boyko Borissov became the oldest footballer to appear for a Bulgarian professional club when, aged 54, he played in Vitosha Bistritsa’s goalless draw against Rakovski in the second division.