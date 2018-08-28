Lavender Herb Production Reducing Poverty in Bulgaria

Borgen Magazine, SEATTLE — Demand for lavender herb is increasing each year in Europe, North America, Japan and China as the popularity of natural products and healthcare grows, and Bulgaria is one of the world’s top producers and exporters. This growing industry is fighting poverty in Bulgaria through earned income and creating jobs, not only in farming and production, but also in tourism.

With purchasing power 53 percent below the European average, Bulgaria is one of the poorest countries in the European Union. The transition from communist control has not been easy for Bulgarians, yet positive progress is happening thanks to nature, help from the EU, global trade and local determination to succeed.

Lavender Industry Alleviating Poverty in Bulgaria by Providing Jobs

Increasing production of lavender herb is one of the major ways Bulgarians are building strength and stability while reducing poverty. Bulgarians farm and process lavender herb into products for trade, such as essential oils. Since 2011, production of lavender oil in Bulgaria has at least doubled. For several years, Bulgaria has been at or near the top of the list of the countries producing the most lavender oil in the world, including leading in both production and export of lavender oil in 2017.

Unemployment is one of the main causes of poverty in Bulgaria. Bulgarians are gradually lifting themselves out of poverty with the continual growth of the lavender industry through increasing global usage and trade of lavender products.

Bulgarian Lavender Sees Global Demand

Lavender herb has several uses as a gentle yet strongly effective plant, which is part of why worldwide demand is continually increasing. The blossoms can be processed into antiseptic, antibacterial and relaxing essential oils for personal or spa use, natural healthcare products and aromatic additions to household cleaning agents such as laundry detergents. Dried lavender blossoms are also beneficial and traded globally.

Finish reading this article here