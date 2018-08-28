Cloudy Weather in Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures between 26°C and 31°C

Sofia. Today there will be variable cloudiness, mostly considerable over the mountainous regions. Rainfall is expected in some areas, chiefly in the western half of the country, in the afternoon with thunder. Windy weather with moderate northwestern wind, sometimes strong from north in Eastern Bulgaria. The maximum temperatures will be in the range from 26°C to 31°C, said Krasimir Stoev, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Focus News Agency