Bulgarian Commercial Register Operation Fully Restored, Agency Says

Bulgarian Commercial Register Operation Fully Restored, Agency Says

Sofia. The operation of the commercial register and the register of non-profit entities has been completely restored as of today, the Registry Agency said. All related services are now available at the agency and its regional units. As of 4.00 pm today, all register functionalities online will also be recovered.

 

