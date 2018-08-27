2-year-old Dies after Being Locked in Car in Sliven
Sliven. A 2.5-year-old boy locked in a car has died, Sliven police spokesperson Parvoleta Mandinska told Focus Radio. This happened on Sunday but was reported by the hospital to the police today. The child was locked in a car in the village of Zhelyo Voyvoda. Experts are on site in the village and in the regional hospital. The boy was placed in the intensive care department, he most likely died of a heat stroke, but an autopsy will determine the exact cause of his death. An investigation is ongoing.
