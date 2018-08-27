These are the Cheapest Places in Europe to get a Pint of Beer

Sofia is the cheapest city in Europe to enjoy a beer where the average price of a pint in the Bulgarian capital is available for £1.14 (US$1.47), almost eight times less than in the costliest city.

Eastern European cities rated highly in a recent Travel Supermarketreport which found that there are plenty of places where you can find a pint for less than £1.50 (US$1.93), including Prague in the Czech Republic (£1.22 / US$1.57), Budapest in Hungary (£1.25 / US1.61), Romania’s Bucharest (£1.34 / US$1.72) and the Portuguese city of Porto(£1.34 / US$1.72 ).

When crunching the numbers, the report examined the average cost of a pint of beer across 60 European cities. While plenty of good value beers can be had in Eastern Europe, the report revealed that there are a number of cities in Spain where the average cost of a pint is less than £2 (US$2.57). Seville was the cheapest at £1.57 (US$2) but Valencia, Cadiz, Malaga and Granada all averaged at £1.80 (US$2.30) per pint. Meanwhile, you can find a pint of beer for less than £2 in Bratislava(£1.53 / US$1.97), Lisbon (£1.62 / US$2.08), Krakow (£1.66 / US$2.13) and Istanbul (£1.96 / US$2.52).

These European capitals and second cities have plenty to offer besides cheap beer but it’s a good place to start. Between the Soviet-era buildings and grand Ottoman mosques, you’ll find plenty of creative and artistic spaces to hang out in and unwind with a beer in Sofia, while Prague has incredible beer gardens, beer festivals and even a beer tram. Under the terracotta glow of Porto and Lisbon, you’ll find buzzing bars and cafes, while Budapest’s craft beer scene is booming and Bucharest boasts an eclectic mix of bars to rival any European party town. And in summer, can you think of a better place to sink a cold beer than in a sultry, southern Spanish city?

However, if you’re on a tight budget you might struggle to find purse-friendly options in Reykjavik and Oslo where the average cost of a pint of beer is £8.77 (US$11.27) and £7.52 (US$9.66) respectively. That’s not to say you can’t find bargains in these cities, you just have to search that little bit harder.

Source: Lonely Planet