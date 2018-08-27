Romania and Bulgaria have Lowest Prices for Consumer Goods and Services in EU
Bulgaria and Romania had the lowest prices for consumer goods and services in the European Union in 2017.
The prices were 52% below the EU average in Romania and 56% lower than the EU average in Bulgaria. However, the prices of goods and services in Romania increased compared to 2000, when they stood at only 35% of the EU average, Eurostat data shows.
Other countries that have low prices compared to the EU average are Poland (47% below EU average), Hungary (42% below EU average) and Lithuania (40% below). At the other end, the most expensive goods and services were in Denmark and Luxembourg, 41% higher than the EU average, followed by Sweden, where prices are 35% over the EU average.
