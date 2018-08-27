Bulgarian Border Police: Heavy Truck Traffic on Kapitan Andreevo Checkpoint
Sofia. There is considerable traffic of trucks to Turkey on the checkpoint at Kapitan Andreevo, according to Border Police data as of 8.00 am. On the borders with Macedonia, Serbia, Greece and Romania, there is normal traffic on all checkpoints.
